Christian Rock superstar Colton Dixon joins us live from Nashville to discuss the miracles he’s witnessed in his own life, from scoring a new record deal after losing his, to the birth of his twin daughters, Ava & Athens. He also dishes on his success post-American Idol, and shares a special premiere performance of his new hit single, “Made to Fly.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 9th, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.