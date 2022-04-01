Country newcomer Catie Offerman joined KTLA live to share details on her big move to Nashville and the release of her debut single “Happyland Trailer Park.”

Catie also plays the fiddle and talked about performing with Lady A.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Catie shared a special performance of her debut single.

“Happyland Trailer Park” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 1, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.