Rising country singer-songwriter Chase Matthew is taking the music scene by storm.

Since releasing his viral hit “County Line” the singer has been touring around the world to sold-out shows.

He joined us live via Skype from Nashville to share details on his debut album “Born For This” and performed “Country Line.”

You can stream his album “Born For This” and new single “Love You Again” on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Chase by visiting his website or by following him on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 30, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.