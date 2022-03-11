Music Fest Fridays: Danielle Bradbery talks new album ‘In Between: The Collection,’ performs live

Singer-songwriter Danielle Bradbery joined us live to share details on her new album “In Between: The Collection.” Danielle won Season 4 of “The Voice” back in 2013.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Danielle performed her hit song “Break My Heart Again” live.

“In Between: The Collection” is available to stream on all music platforms.

Stay up to date with Danielle, by following her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 11, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.