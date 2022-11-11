Multi-platinum-selling alt-pop trio Echosmith is currently on the road for The Hang Around Tour and they joined us live from Boise, ID with all the details.

The family trio is performing at El Rey theatre on Nov. 17 and tickets can be purchased at echosmith.com.

They also recently released their new single ‘Gelato‘ and just for Music Fest Fridays they performed the song live.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 11, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.