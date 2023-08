Singer-songwriter Frankie Bird joined us live to discuss her latest song “When We Were Young” and performed “Twenty Nothing.”

The indie-pop artist has reintroduced herself into the music scene under her new stage name and shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker who some of her music influences are.

Stay up to beat with Frankie by visiting her website and following her on Instagram and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on August 18, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.