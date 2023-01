Vocal powerhouse and former American Idol contestant Grace Kinstler joined us live to perform her new single “Leo.”

The singer-songwriter shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker her American Idol experience and how the show changed her life.

“Leo” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

And stay up to beat with Grace by following her on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 6, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.