Three-time Grammy award winner Ben Harper joined us live following his L.A. tour with Harry Styles to discuss his latest album, “Bloodline Maintenance.” The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album and the winner will be announced on Feb. 5, 2023.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, the singer-songwriter and producer performed an acoustic version of “Below Sea Level” live.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 18, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.