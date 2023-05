Australian alt-pop singer-songwriter grentperez joined us live ahead of his L.A. tour stop with a special acoustic performance of “When The Day Is Done.”

His EP “When We Were Younger” will be released on June 2 on all music platforms.

Stay up to beat with grentperez by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 26, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.