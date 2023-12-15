Croatian cellist Hauser joined us live with a special rendition of “Hallelujah.”

The musician recently released his first holiday album titled, “Christmas” and shared what his vision was for the project. The album is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Hauser is set to go on his first solo tour next year with a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on June 27.

You can watch Hauser’s “Christmas Special” on YouTube by clicking here.

Stay up to beat with Hauser by visiting his website or by following him on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 15, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition series.