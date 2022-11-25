American Idol runner-up HunterGirl joined us live via Skype from Tennessee to discuss her new music since wrapping up the competition show earlier this year.

The country singer-songwriter recently released her new single “Hometown Out Of Me” and just for Music Fest Fridays, HunterGirl performed the song live.

Stay up to beat with HunterGirl by visiting her website or by following her on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 25, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.