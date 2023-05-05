The reggae-pop group Iration is bringing good vibes to the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach this weekend.

The group’s lead singer and guitarist Micah Pueschel joined us live ahead of their appearance to discuss the band’s longevity and their upcoming tour.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, the group shared a special premiere performance of “IRL.” The song is available to stream on all major music platforms.

For tickets to the BeachLife Festival, visit beachlifefestival.com.

Stay up to beat with Iration by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 5, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.