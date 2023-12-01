Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jade Eagleson joined us live to help kick off our Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition.

The breakout country star discussed his rising music career and performed a special rendition of “Joy to the World.” Jade recently dropped his third studio album “Do It Anyway” and it’s available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Jade by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 1, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.