Blues-rock powerhouse Jared James Nichols joined us live to perform his new single, “Down the Drain” from his self-titled album.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist discussed his music journey and shared what fans can expect when he goes on tour.

“Jared James Nichols” the album is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Jared by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 20, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.