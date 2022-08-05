Rising country singer-songwriter Jennifer Hart is gearing up for the release of her debut E.P. “1992,” following the success of “Half the Man.”

It’s described as a sound that salutes the past while living firmly in the present.

Jennifer joined us live to discuss how her musical career started and shared her excitement for the Sept. 30 E.P. release date.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Jennifer performed her new single “18” from her E.P.

The new E.P. is now available for pre-save and you can stream “18” on all major music platforms.

Stay up to date with Jennifer by visiting her website or following her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 5, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.