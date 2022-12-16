Rising country singer-songwriter Jon Langston joined us live for a special holiday edition of Music Fest Fridays.

Jon recently wrapped up his headlining tour and shared with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker his life on the road experience.

To help us get in the holiday spirit, Jon shared a special rendition of “I Only Want You for Christmas.” The song is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Jon by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 16, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.