Indie-pop singer Katelyn Tarver joined us live in-studio for a special performance of “Quitter.” The song is off her forthcoming album which will be released in February.

Katelyn also just wrapped up her first-ever headlining tour and shared with KTLA’s Glen Walker and Lu Parker what that experience was like.

Stay up to beat with her by visiting her website or by following her on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 17, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.