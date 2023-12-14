The Grammy-nominated acapella quartet Kings Return joined us live via Zoom to get us into the holiday spirit.

The group recently released their first holiday LP called, “We Four Kings.” They shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker how they originally formed and just for Music Fest Fridays, they performed a special rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Stay up to beat with Kings Return by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 8, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.