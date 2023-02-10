Larkin Poe, the Grammy-nominated duo of sisters known for their gritty and soulful take on Southern rock ‘n’ roll, are on the road for their North American headline tour.

Ahead of their stop at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, the sisters joined us live to share what fans can expect.

Late last year, the singer-songwriters released their sixth album, “Blood Harmony.” They spoke with Lu Parker and Glen Walker about recording the project at home and how both their partners got involved.

Just for Music Fest Fridays, they performed their single “Strike Gold.”

For tickets to their shows, visit larkinpoe.com/tour.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 10, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.