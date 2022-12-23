Platinum-selling pop violinist Lindsey Stirling joined us live for a special holiday edition of Music Fest Fridays ahead of her show at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The songwriter and dancer shared details on her new Christmas album “Snow Waltz” and her annual holiday drive, “The Upside Fund.”

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Lindsey shared a special performance of “Feliz Navidad.”

For tickets to her Snow Waltz Tour, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 23, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.