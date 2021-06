Rising country superstar Michael Ray joins KTLA’s “Music Fest Fridays” to talk about heading back on the road, his new smash hit, “Whiskey & Rain,” and how fans are connecting to his sentimental new single “Pictures.” He also shared a KTLA premiere performance of “Whiskey & Rain.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1PM on Friday, June 25th, 2021.