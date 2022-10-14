The Grammy-nominated trio Midland joined us live ahead of their L.A. show at the Greek Theatre to discuss life on the road and new music.

Their latest song “Longneck Way To Go” featuring Jon Pardi is climbing up the radio charts and just for Music Fest Fridays, the trio shared a special performance of the hit.

Their latest album “The Last Resort: Greetings From” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

To stay updated on Midland’s music journey visit their website and subscribe to their mailing list or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 14, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.