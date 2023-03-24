The indie duo Muscadine Bloodline is taking the country music scene by storm.

The singer-songwriters joined us live ahead of their L.A. tour stop at the Teragram Ballroom with a special performance of “Me On You.”

Their latest album “Teenage Dixie” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Muscadine Bloodline by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March. 24, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.