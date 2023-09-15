Country singer-songwriter Nate Smith joined us live to share a special performance of his new single, “World on Fire.”

For the second year in a row, Nate will be taking center stage at next year’s Stagecoach Festival. He shared with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker his initial reaction to receiving the offer.

“World on Fire” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Passes for Stagecoach are now on sale at stagecoachfestival.com. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will be headlining the three-day music event scheduled to take place April 26-28, 2024.

Stay up to beat with Nate by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 15, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.