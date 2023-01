Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Niko Moon joined us live ahead of his tour to perform his smash hit “Easy Tonight.”

The country-pop artist discussed growing up in a musical household and what fans can expect when they see him on tour.

Stay up to date with Niko by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 13, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.