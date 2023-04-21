Country singer-songwriter Riley Green joined us live ahead of his Stagecoach appearance with a special performance of “Different ‘Round Here.”

The breakout star will perform on Stagecoach’s T-Mobile Mane Stage on Friday, April 28. Passes are still available at stagecoachfestival.com.

Riley’s two newly released tracks, “Raised Up Right” and “God Made A Good Ol’ Boy” are available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2023.