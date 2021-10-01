Music Fest Fridays: Saint Phnx performs debut smash single ‘Happy Place’

Scottish pop-rock sibling duo Saint Phnx joins us to make their U.S. television debut, with a special premiere performance of their smash single, “Happy Place,” and shares the song’s sentimental link to their late father.

The band of brothers also gives us the scoop on opening for rock superstars around the world, their new music, and latest four-legged addition to their family, Darcey Phnx.

Saint Phnx’s debut single “Happy Place” is available now, as well as an acoustic version. You can follow the band on Instagram & Twitter. And follow Stevie & Alan too.