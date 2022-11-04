Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox has become a viral phenomenon for remaking the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.

Scott Bradlee, a pianist and creator of the group, joined us live ahead of their L.A. tour stop to discuss their fascinating story and roster of talented musicians and singers.

They are scheduled to perform at The Theater at Ace Hotel on Nov. 12 and tickets are still available.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Scott shared a special performance of the hit U2 classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” featuring Lavance Colley.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 4, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.