Rising country-pop duo Seaforth joined us live ahead of their Stagecoach debut with a special live performance of their new single, “I Can’t Take You Anywhere.”

The singer-songwriters shared with KTLA’s Samantha Cortese and Sandra Mitchell some of their biggest moments thus far since releasing their music.

Seaforth will be performing at Stagecoach on both the T-Mobile Mane Stage at 2 p.m. and the Bud Light Backyard Stage at 4:45 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at stagecoachfestival.com.

“I Can’t Take You Anywhere” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Seaforth by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April. 14, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.