Pop singer-songwriter Sadie Jean joined us live with details on her rising music career. Sadie’s debut single went viral on TikTok and received a gold certification.

The So-Cal native performed her new single, “Just Because” live just for Music Fest Fridays.

Stay up to beat with Sadie’s music career by visiting her website or by following her on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 30, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.