Raul Malo, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the grammy-winning group, The Mavericks, joined us live ahead of their L.A. tour stop to share a special holiday performance of “Christmas Time (Is Coming ‘Round Again).”

The group is traveling around the country for their Very Merry Christmas Tour.

Their Dec. 17 L.A. show is sold out but tickets are still available for their San Jose and Santa Rosa shows.

Stay up to beat with The Mavericks by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 2, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays: The Holiday Edition series.