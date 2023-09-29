For today’s edition of Music Fest Fridays, Sam Teskey of The Teskey Brothers joined us live to share a special performance of ‘Rain.’ The performance was recorded at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO.

Sam discussed with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker details about their new album, “The Winding Way.” The album is out now and available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 29, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.