Indie-pop group, The Walters, joined us live to discuss reuniting after a four-year hiatus and hitting the road.

The group recently released their new single “Million Little Problems” and just for Music Fest Fridays, they performed their smash hit “I Love You So.”

The Walters’ latest EP “Try Again” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Visit their website or follow them on Instagram to stay updated on their music career.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 3, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.