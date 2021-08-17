Brett Young discusses children’s book, acoustic album and kicking off his own festival

Country music star Brett Young joined us live to discuss his new children’s book “Love You, Little Lady” and his upcoming acoustic album, “Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days.” Both are available for pre-order now.

Brett also talked about going on tour and starting his own festival, Caliville Weekend with Brett Young. The three-day festival kicks off Sept. 3 in Palm Springs.

For more information and tickets, visit the festival’s website. Stay up to date with Brett by visiting his website or following him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 17, 2021.