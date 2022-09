Newly solo Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is currently on the road with Keith Urban and joined us live via Skype ahead of his L.A. show on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Tyler also shared how his family inspired his new E.P. “Dancin’ In The Country,” which is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 8, 2022.