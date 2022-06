Singer-songwriter Dean Lewis joined us live ahead of his SoCal show to discuss his music career and perform his single “Hurtless.”

Dean will be performing at the Fonda Theatre on June 8. Visit the Fonda Theatre’s website for tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 7, 2022.