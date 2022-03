Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and Stagecoach, has announced an all-new one-day festival – the Palomino Festival – taking place July 9 at the Rose Bowl.

Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice’s VP of festival talent, joined us live with all the details.

Visit the festival’s website for more information or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 29, 2022.