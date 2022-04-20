Country singer Hailey Whitters joined us live with details on her latest album “Raised,” headlining her debut tour and performing at Stagecoach.

As a special treat, Hailey shared a special performance of “Beer Tastes Better” off her album.

Visit Hailey’s website for more information on her latest projects. You can also follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Tickets for Stagecoach are still available, visit the festival’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 20, 2022.