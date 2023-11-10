Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe joined us live to talk about his sophomore album, “A Grey Area” and touring with John Mayer.

The multi-platinum artist is set to embark on his own worldwide tour next year with a stop at The Wiltern on February 6, 2024.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, JP performed “When You Think of Me” of his sophomore album.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 10, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.