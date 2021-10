After 20 years, actor Ben Barnes is finally sharing his true passion for singing and writing his own songs. Barnes joined us live with detail on his debut EP “Songs For You” and a special KTLA acoustic performance of “Rise Up.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 29, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.