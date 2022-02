Breakout country singer-songwriter Lily Rose joined us live to discuss how she’s breaking barriers within the country community and her debut album “Stronger Than I Am.”

She also performed live her hit single “Villian,” just for Music Fest Fridays.

Stay up to date with Lily by visiting her website or following her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 4, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.