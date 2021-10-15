Music Fest Fridays: Breakout singer Breland on working with Keith Urban, performs hit ‘Cross Country’

Rising country singer Breland joined us live to discuss his rise in the music industry, working with Keith Urban and going on tour. Breland shared a special premiere performance of his hit “Cross Country.“

Breland is also currently on the road with Dierks Bentley on his Beers On Me Tour.

His single “Throw It Back” featuring Keith Urban is available now to stream and purchase.

Breland will be performing at The Moroccan Lounge, Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Visit Breland’s website for complete tour dates and follow him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 15, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.