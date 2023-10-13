American Idol runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson joined us live ahead of his new album, “Southern Galactic,” to discuss his time on the singing competition show and share a special performance of his new song.

The rising country singer-songwriter also shared with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker what it was like to work with people he looks up to on his record.

“Southern Galactic” will drop on Oct. 27. You can pre-save the album here.

“I Miss You” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 13, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.