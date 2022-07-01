Rising Nashville singer Chris Moreno joined us live to share details on his new EP “Coming Up Roses” and his upcoming show with Walker Hayes for the holiday weekend.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Chris shared a special performance of his hit “Running in Place.”

Chris’ EP “Coming Up Roses” is available to stream on all major music platforms and his new single “Million Reasons” is out now.

Visit Chris’ website for tour dates and more information. You can also follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 1, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.