‘Tis the season for holiday music!

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri joined us live to share details on her holiday album, “Songs for Christmas.” The album is available to stream on all major music platforms.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Christina shared a special performance of “christmas dream” off her holiday album.

Stay up to beat with Christina by visiting her website or by following her on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 22, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.