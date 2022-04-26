Singer-songwriter Conor Maynard joined us live with a special live performance of his new single “P.G.N.L.” Conor rose to fame by performing cover songs and posting them to YouTube.

After releasing his debut album “Contrast,” Conor gained international recognition. He eventually went on to star in the Broadway show “Kinky Boots.”

Conor is set to kick off his world tour, “Continued World Tour 2022,” on Sept. 9, 2022.

Stay up to date with Conor by subscribing to his YouTube channel and following him on Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 22, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.