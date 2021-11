Rising country duo and newlyweds Kat & Alex joined us live to share details on making country music with a Latin flair. They recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut and shared how that went.

Just for Music Fest Fridays, Kat & Alex performed their new single “Most Nights.”

