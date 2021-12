Country singer Lainey Wilson joined us live to discuss her latest album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” and hitting the road next year with Dierks Bentley.

And just for Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition, Lainey premiered a special never-before-seen performance of her holiday single “Christmas Cookies.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 17, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.