Country singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen joined KTLA live to talk about her new summer smash “California” and shooting her music video along Pacific Coast Highway. Alana also premiered a special performance of the single for our series.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 28, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.