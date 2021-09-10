Music Fest Fridays: David Archuleta emotionally reflects on coming out, performs new single ‘Movin”

American Idol phenom turned pop star David Archuleta joined us live to talk about his new music, children’s book, “My Little Prayer,” and his emotional faith journey in coming out over the summer.

He also premiered the new acoustic version of his latest single “Movin'” ahead of his winter tour. David will play at the Troubadour on Feb. 7, 2022.

“My Little Prayer” is currently available for preorder on Amazon.

Visit David’s website for more information or follow him on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 10, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.